Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 383.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $13.48 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,968 shares of company stock worth $3,233,736 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

