Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Update

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

Shares of MLECW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Moolec Science has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

