Morgan Stanley Boosts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $29.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.64. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,037 shares of company stock valued at $503,100 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 149,039 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

