Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

