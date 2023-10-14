Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

