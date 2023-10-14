NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.00

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.99 ($0.77), with a volume of 76199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.75 ($0.72).

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.39. The stock has a market cap of £28.84 million, a PE ratio of 6,150.00 and a beta of 0.76.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also

