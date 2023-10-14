Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 7.1%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $41.64. Approximately 363,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,205,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,689,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.