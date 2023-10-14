National Bank Financial Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$212.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WSPOF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSPOF

WSP Global Stock Performance

About WSP Global

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.