National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.66

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.66 and traded as low as $64.55. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 4,690 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

