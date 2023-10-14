Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the September 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KITT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth $124,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KITT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

