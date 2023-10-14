Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday.

APLD opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Digital stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 14,390.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Applied Digital worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

