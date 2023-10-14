NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Shares Up 12.9%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

NeoVolta Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

NeoVolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.