NeoVolta (NEOV) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average share price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -26.63 NeoVolta Competitors $496.22 million -$11.47 million -2.35

Profitability

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -1,025.82% -35.63% -19.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 105 362 885 52 2.63

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 75.60%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

