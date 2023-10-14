NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Stock Down 6.4 %

NRDS opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

