NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Update

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,445. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

