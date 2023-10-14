NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTST. Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NETSTREIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.00%.
Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.