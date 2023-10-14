Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NMRA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,961,374.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

