Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

NMRA stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

