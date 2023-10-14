Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NMRA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

NMRA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

