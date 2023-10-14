Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 548,405 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Price Performance

About Nevada Copper

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81.

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.