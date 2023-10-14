New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $12.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYCB stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

