New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYMTN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.