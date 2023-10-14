New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

