New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,908 shares of company stock worth $29,544,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.81 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.