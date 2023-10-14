New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.24 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $8,525,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 151,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 61.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

