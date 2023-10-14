New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.45 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

