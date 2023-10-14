New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.78 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.