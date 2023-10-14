New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.55 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $8,512,235. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $293.13 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average is $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

