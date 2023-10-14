New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.54 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

