New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $710.22 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,821 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $710,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.