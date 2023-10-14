New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,324 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of PG&E worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 68.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 577,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 233,882 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 541,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.28 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

