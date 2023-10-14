New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after buying an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

