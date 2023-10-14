New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,828 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $304,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

