New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $32,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CSGP opened at $80.30 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

