New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.