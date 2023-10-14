New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,874 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

