New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,296 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

