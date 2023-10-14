New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,141 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ALL opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

