New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,730 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

