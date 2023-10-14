NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.03

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 16902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

