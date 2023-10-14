Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEGG opened at $0.68 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

