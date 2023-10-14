Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

