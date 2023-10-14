NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $54.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

