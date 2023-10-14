NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.36% of NextGen Healthcare worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.67 and a beta of 0.87. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

