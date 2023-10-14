NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 793.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 277.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $3,725,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

