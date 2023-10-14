Northeast Investment Management Purchases 615 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $365.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.21. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.