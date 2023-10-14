Northeast Investment Management Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

