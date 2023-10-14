Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$41.60.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2941874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPI

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.