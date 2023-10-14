Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE NOC opened at $490.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.