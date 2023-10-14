NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFFree Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NWHUF stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

