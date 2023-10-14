NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.